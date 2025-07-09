Exploring economic growth links in sports tourism and exports | MorningAtNTV

Sports tourism and exports are a significant and growing segment of the broader tourism industry, with destinations leveraging sports events to attract visitors and boost local economies. Hosting major sporting events like CHAN or the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)—as Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are jointly doing—significantly enhances a nation's visibility, attracts foreign investment, and boosts infrastructure development. From the athletics track to the netball court, cricket pitch, and basketball court, Ugandan sportsmen and women have recently been excelling in their respective arenas. Many countries have been generating revenue from this industry, and we explore the prospects in Uganda’s case. Our panel includes Mark Namanya – Sports Analyst; Francis Nyende – Marketing Manager, UTB; Martin Lugwana – Tourist Guide, Go Gorilla Trekking and Self Driving Uganda; and the Patron of Ntinda United.