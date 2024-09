Exploring artisanal and small-scale mining potential in Uganda|#MorningAtNTV

Uganda's new Mining and Minerals Law is transforming the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector. Discover how this sector contributes to the economy, the challenges it faces, and the potential for growth. We talk with Lynn Gitu, Project Manager at PlanetGold Uganda, and Aggrey Ashaba, Chairperson of the Governing Council at the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.