Examining reforms in Uganda's education system | Morning At NTV

UNEB usually releases PLE results before January 20, with the exception of the 2019 results, which were released in July due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and 2022. Last week, Irene Kauffman, the senior private secretary to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, signed an internal memo confirming that UNEB was to hold a briefing on the 2023 PLE results on Wednesday, January 24, followed by the official release of the results today, both at State House Nakasero. This signals the start of the 2024 academic year around the corner. However, the education system in Uganda has had a unique story, and to take a closer look into the education sector spectrum in Uganda, we have Owek Kyewalabye Male, Director of Gombe Schools, Christopher Mugwanya, Proprietor of Clevers' Origin Schools and National Treasurer of the Proprietors of Proprietor Educational Internationals' Association in Uganda (PPEIAU), and Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University.