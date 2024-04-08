Examining polarisation of political attitudes | MorningAtNTV

Last week, social media saw a surge of violent and hate speech directed at the twin brother of the deputy spokesperson of the NUP, allegedly from the faction associated with Mpuuga. This has intensified politics in the country, not only along opposite political lines but also from within. Democracies require compromise, but it becomes almost impossible when voters are divided into opposed camps. Extreme polarization can undermine democracy by making compromise impossible and turning politics into a zero-sum game. "Ideological polarization," the extent to which political views are widely dispersed, is already strong among elites but less so among the general public. Is there a level of ideological polarization above which polarization feeds upon itself, becoming a runaway process? If so, what policy interventions could prevent such dangerous positive feedback loops? To explore these questions, we have Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the deputy spokesperson of the NUP, and Timothy Chemonges, the associate director of the Center for Policy Analysis.