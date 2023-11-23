Enabling policies for persons with disabilities

During last year's commemoration, key achievements were highlighted, and challenges were identified regarding upholding the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities. The event included the launch of policy documents aimed at enhancing the well-being of persons with disabilities. These documents comprised a brailled version of the Constitution, the Revised National Policy of Persons with Disabilities, the Audio-visual version of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2020, and a comprehensive report on the situation of albinism. Joining the conversation today are Hon. Asamo Helen Grace, Minister of State for Disability Affairs, and Esther Kyozira, Chief Executive Officer, National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU).