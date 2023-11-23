Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mak to set up an agro-processing skilling hub
  • 2 National Stranded mother of newly-born triplets rescued from hospital
  • 3 National Museveni expected to attend Ssabanyala’s coronation anniversary fete
  • 4 National Over 5,540 travelers go through Entebbe airport daily as traffic grows
  • 5 National Two street preachers remanded to prison over ‘insulting' Islam