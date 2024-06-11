Emerging issues around land governance & ownership | MorningAtNTV

The report released earlier this year, titled “Justice Needs and Satisfaction in Uganda 2024,” showed that 42% of people have been involved in land disputes. Additionally, 23% of people had experienced more than one legal problem, with land disputes being considered the most serious. The report highlights that land disputes are particularly severe among individuals over the age of 40. The President addressed land issues in his speech on Heroes Day. Land issues have been escalating daily and show no signs of ending soon, despite interventions by the government and other authorities, especially in the central region. We sit with Denis Bugaya, Public Relations Officer of the Buganda Land Board, to comprehensively review this issue.