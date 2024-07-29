Dissecting the judicial responses to anti graft protesters |Morning At NTV

With recent protests, many are questioning the integrity of Uganda's justice system. Why is there growing negativity towards the judiciary? How is the judiciary handling these issues—are they adhering to legal standards? Why is trust in the judiciary shrinking among Ugandans? Charges like "idle and disorderly," which have been problematic since 2018, and a judge who continues to enforce these outdated charges, raise concerns about the competence of the judiciary. Additionally, how much does politics influence the operations of the justice system? Join us as we explore these critical questions and analyze the current state of judicial fairness in Uganda.