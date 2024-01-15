Commencement of NAM Summit | MorningAtNTV

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit commences today at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, marking the beginning of Uganda's chairmanship of the 120-member country alliance until 2027. The summit, running consecutively with the Third South summit from January 15 to 23, offers Uganda a platform to demonstrate diplomatic skill in guiding the agenda of developing countries. In a world currently strained by geopolitical rivalries, mistrust, and concerns such as climate change, Uganda aims to showcase its diplomatic dexterity. An estimated 10,000 delegates and 50 Heads of State are anticipated to attend the NAM summit in Uganda, operating under the theme "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence." Following the NAM summit, the G77 conference is expected to convene, providing further insights into the implications of these international gatherings for Uganda. To elucidate on this matter, we have Alex Atuhaire, an international relations expert, and Nnanda Kizito Sseruwagi, a researcher from the Development Watch Centre