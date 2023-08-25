Celebrating 20 years of Navio | MORNING AT NTV

The birthplace of hip-hop, a legendary party in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973, marks its 50th Anniversary this year. The global celebrations are set to make this the most remarkable year in hip-hop history, encompassing concerts, battles, exhibitions, and more, with artists from MCs to graffiti artists joining to honor this influential culture. Coincidentally, Uganda's hip-hop scene sees one of its legends, Daniel Kigozi aka Navio, celebrating 20 years in the field, adding to the excitement. Navio, a driving force in Ugandan hip-hop, has significantly shaped and evolved the genre in the country.