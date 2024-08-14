Alcohol and Mental Health in Uganda: Exploring the Impact of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill

The Uganda Police Force has backed the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023, supporting a time limit on alcohol sales and proposing higher taxes on bars to curb their proliferation. This move aims to encourage at-home consumption and reduce alcohol-related crimes. Today, we discuss the implications of this bill, the gaps it needs to address, and its importance in tackling not just alcohol-related issues but broader mental health challenges among youth. Joining us is Louis Elwa, Director of Focus on Recovery Uganda, to shed light on these critical issues.