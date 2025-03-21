NFA on conservation and International Forest Day 2025 | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda’s forests are vital for biodiversity, climate stability, and livelihoods, yet they face increasing threats. With over 90% of Ugandans relying on firewood or charcoal for cooking and thousands depending on forest-related jobs, have enough efforts been made to protect these critical ecosystems? Home to endangered species like mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, and African grey parrots, Uganda's forests are rapidly disappearing. How does this massive loss impact wildlife, and what risks does it pose for human-animal conflict?