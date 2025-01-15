Is the education system matching job market levels?|Morning At NTV

In today’s discussion, we explore the causal effects of education on individuals' transitions between employment and unemployment, with a focus on how education can improve re-employment outcomes for unemployed workers. This conversation is framed around the ongoing Makerere University graduation, where over 13,000 graduates are preparing to enter the job market. Join Prof. Mouhammad Mpezamihigo, Vice Chancellor of Equator University of Science and Technology, Lubega Nsamba, Guild President of Makerere University, and David Musiri, Head of Institutions at NUP, as they shed light on the link between education and labor market transitions.