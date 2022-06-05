HEALTH FOCUS: Why WHO is looking at tobacco’s effect on the environment

For a very long time, the advocacy on tobacco has been on stopping its use due to the dangers it causes to human life. However, this year, global health bodies like the World Health Organisation are now focusing on the dangers of tobacco use to the environment. Taking Uganda as an example, studies conducted by 2021 show that the total health cost outweighs the market value; 81.22 million dollars approximately 305 Billion shillings, of tobacco products or the assumed benefits of tobacco use.