Kawempe Muslim Ladies beat UCU Lady Cardinals by 2-1

Kawempe Muslim Ladies edged UCU Lady Cardinals 2-1 in one of the FuFa Women Super League games that were played yesterday at Uganda Christian University grounds in Mukono. Hadija Nandago gave the visitors a lead before UCU equalized at the end of the first quarter. It was Agnes Nabukenya’s late winner that earned Kawempe Muslim the three vital points and consolidated themselves on top of the league table with 34 points.