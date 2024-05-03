Kabakumba Masiko criticizes Museveni's Anti-Corruption talk

A former minister in the National Resistance Movement government, Kabakumba Masiko, has called out President Museveni over empty talks about the fight against corruption. Masiko says it does not augur well for Museveni to sing about zero tolerance to corruption when the vice is within his residence in State House. She came out critical at a meeting where the former members of parliament were deliberating on how to contribute to nation-building.