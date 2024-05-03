Parliament adjourns Tax Bill debate amid defect concerns

The Speaker of Parliament has adjourned today's sitting without concluding the enacting of the tax Bills. This comes as MPs accused the Ministry of Finance of bringing all five tax bills for the next financial year, along with certificates of financial implication, which had defects. They argue that this violates the Public Finance Management Act, which requires that every bill tabled before parliament must show how it will affect the economy. The MPs concluded that proceeding with processing the Bills and passing them would lead to attracting legal challenges. The Bills will be re-tabled on Monday.