Speaker Anita Among defiant against UK sanctions

Speaker Anita Among has expressed her defiance in the face of sanctions imposed on her by the United Kingdom government over corruption allegations. On Tuesday, the UK government imposed sanctions on Speaker Anita Among, as well as former Karamoja Affairs Ministers Agnes Nandutu and Mary Goretti Kitutu, over their involvement in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal. While addressing parliament today, Among said the sanctions have nothing to do with the scandal but rather with her move to get the house to pass the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Among says the sanctions will not impact her in any way as she does not have any property in the UK, adding that she does not have immediate or future plans to travel to that country.