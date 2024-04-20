Heathens unveil new kit, face Buffaloes today

Uganda Rugby League table leaders, Platinum Credit Heathens Rugby Club, will face Buffaloes today in their newly unveiled away kit at the Kyaddondo Rugby Grounds. Heathens remain the only unbeaten side of the regular season, which is set to climax today at various stadiums across the country. However, it will not be all smooth sailing for the table leaders when they encounter their blood brothers, Buffaloes, as both sides aim to solidify their positions before the final playoffs.