Media trainers realigning courses with technological changes

Media training institutions are realigning their training courses and programs with the emerging technological changes witnessed in the media industry. These technological changes have mainly taken the form of new digital mediums and platforms where people now regardless of their positions and training are disseminating information. According to officials within some of the training institutions that NTV interacted with, this is the only way of ensuring that Uganda’s journalists remain relevant and professional in an ever-changing media environment. This comes as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Press Freedom day.