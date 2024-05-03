Country will experience heavy rain in next 10 days - Experts

The State Minister for disaster preparedness, relief, and refugees Lilian Aber says the government is ready to respond to any disaster that may arise from heavy rains but action will only be taken if indeed disaster strikes. This after the National Meteorological Authority issued a new alert hinting that some parts of the country could experience heavy rains in the next ten days. This alert issued yesterday indicates that the rains could lead to landslides, flash floods, and destruction of roads and bridges. She made the remark while flagging of relief food to vulnerable people in eight districts of Karamoja sub-region.