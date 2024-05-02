Uganda Railways resumes passenger service

Passengers traveling along the Kampala, Banda-Kireka-Bweyogerere-Namanve route have a reason to smile following the resumption of passenger train services by The Uganda Railways Corporation. The service was suspended over a year ago to allow for the rehabilitation of the railway line, an exercise initially projected to take only 6 months. The Corporation's Acting Managing Director, David Bulega Musoke, expresses hope that passengers who prefer a faster and safer mode of transport will utilize the service.