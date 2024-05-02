European Union, partners announce UGX 66.8 billion credit facility

The European Union and the Danish government have announced a five-year climate change mitigation fund, of a total of 66.8 billion shillings. Termed climate proofing and job creation, this financing, officials state, aims to aid two hundred thousand households facing financial struggles in addressing recent climate-related risks, such as floods and landslides, while boosting agricultural yields. . At the unveiling, EU ambassador Jan Sadek also said this forms part of the efforts by stakeholders, to ensure compliance with EU deforestation efforts. The program will be implemented by Abi Finance Uganda.