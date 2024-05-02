Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Associations discipline Buddo SS and Bukedea Progressive

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Associations disciplinary committee has cracked the whip and punished big boys Buddo Secondary School and debutants Bukedea Progressive for using overhead players in the boys football competitions raging on in Masaka city. The two schools have been disqualified from the knockout stages of the competition and relegated to the classification games of the competition that ends this Sunday.