Female kickboxer Rebecca Amongi to compete in African Challenge Bout in Nigeria

Female kickboxer Rebecca Amongi from the Police Kickboxing Club was flagged off yesterday by her coaches and the Uganda Kickboxing President, Malik Karisa, before setting off to Nigeria, where she will engage in an African Challenge bout against Nigeria's Gertrude Doose. The youthful kickboxer says she has had enough preparation and is eager for a win.