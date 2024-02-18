15 Trainers complete fitness training course

A total of 15 fitness trainers from different clubs have been awarded gold-level fitness training certificates, following the completion of the 6 days intense training course that was organized by the US Beyond Fitness Academy at Speke Apartments in Kampala. The course was a move to have as many qualified trainers as possible that can meet the mushrooming gyms in the country, with the major aim of avoiding health risks to the people who are interested in Gym workouts.