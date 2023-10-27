Women in Agriculture training initiative reaches 11 Busoga region districts

The Government of Uganda, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and development partners, is empowering women in 11 districts within the Busoga region. This initiative is focused on providing training to women engaged in agriculture, helping them to add value to their produce and explore markets. More than 150 women have completed a one-year training program, and this group is expected to subsequently train other women in the region.