Local methods help Mukono farmer combat coffee black Twig Borer

A large coffee farmer is using local methods to manage the coffee black twig borer, an insect pest causing significant damage to coffee in Mukono District, especially during the dry season. NTV Business Desk recently visited coffee farmer and trainer Jossy Baliisa Kuta, who is also a biomedical engineer. Here now is his magic. Malcolm Musiime reports.