Low voter turnout marks NRM primaries across Uganda

The ruling National Resistance Movement today held its much-anticipated party primary elections across 519 constituencies, with voters lining up behind candidates or their portraits to select flag bearers for parliamentary seats. The exercise—undoubtedly a litmus test for the upcoming general elections—was largely characterized by low voter turnout, most notably in the Kampala Metropolitan area and parts of Wakiso District. In this report, David Ijjo brings you a comprehensive look at how the polling unfolded across Kampala and other parts of the country.