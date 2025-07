Dombo blames low Kampala turnout on busy city life

The Director of Information and Publicity at the NRM, Emmanuel Dombo, has attributed the low voter turnout in Kampala to people's busy schedules, noting that most city dwellers survive on a hand-to-mouth basis. He, however, argues that the NRM primaries have largely been successful across the country and that the isolated cases of violence will be investigated as soon as the party's Electoral Commission concludes the internal election exercise.