Over 90 arrested amid isolated incidents in NRM primaries

More than 90 people have been arrested by the police for their involvement in suspected criminal acts before and during the NRM party primaries, which concluded today. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, however, noted that the entire process was largely peaceful, with only isolated incidents that were handled promptly. We had our cameras across the country, and this is what transpired in what is largely one half of the final journey for the NRM aspirants.