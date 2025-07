Abel Chebet aims for third win at Rwenzori Marathon 21K

Long-distance athlete Abel Chebet will be looking to win his third 21-kilometer race of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon when he returns to Kasese for the third edition of the event, due on the 23rd of next month. The Kapchorwa-based athlete, who has already confirmed his participation, believes this year's race is a springboard for his future participation in the 42-kilometer race.