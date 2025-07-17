Confusion, cancellations, and tragedy mark voting in Luwero and Nakaseke

Polling in Luwero District was a mix of peaceful voting and isolated confusion. In some areas, community members were denied their right to vote after discovering that schoolchildren had been included in the NRM register, raising concerns about the credibility of the voters' list. In one village, polling did not take place at all because only one resident was registered to vote. Meanwhile, in neighboring Nakaseke District, voting was canceled in two villages due to threats and intimidation. In a tragic turn of events, one voter collapsed and died during the elections.