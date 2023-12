Uganda gears up for National Census on May 10, 2024

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics is urging all Ugandans to dispel any myths and embrace the upcoming National Population and Housing Census. The organization is scheduled to initiate a 10-day enumeration exercise starting on May 10, 2024. Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of the Bureau, elucidates the significance of the census night and outlines the process of enumeration.