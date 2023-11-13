Tracking the beginnings of Busoga kingdom

The Basoga are part of the 400 district native African ethnic groups, who speak Bantu languages. It is believed that during the Bantu migration 4,000 years ago, about 310 million people left their homeland in West Africa and travelled to the Eastern and Southern regions of the African Continent. Some of these Bantu people eventually settled in the area known today as the Busoga region in two phases. Gillian Nantume spoke to Dr. Frank Nabwiiso, an elder in Busoga about the chronology of key events in Busoga Kingdom