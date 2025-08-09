Rwenzori Marathon unveils official kits ahead of December race

With just two weeks left until the fourth edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, participants have been introduced to the kits they will wear when the marathon takes center stage at the foot of Mount Rwenzori in Kasese. Organizers say they expect over 5,000 runners to participate in the marathon, which will take place for the fourth time on December 23. The event is also expected to attract more athletes this year following the certification of the marathon as a qualifier for more international events.