Uganda’s indigenous minorities demand affirmative action, special parliamentary seats

Indigenous Minority Groups in Uganda are calling for affirmative action and the election of four special representatives in Parliament. The call comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Meanwhile, the Uganda Human Rights Commission and the Equal Opportunities Commission have urged the government to fast-track constitutional amendments to incorporate Indigenous Minority Groups excluded from the national schedule of ethnic groups in the country.