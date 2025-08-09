Latest NTV

  • 1 National CoRSU adopts 3D technology for bone deformities treatment
  • 2 National NRM EC conducts Tororo district youth elections amid protests
  • 3 National Govt launches ICT skills standards to align Uganda’s digital sector with global benchmarks
  • 4 National Uganda fights to protect coffee exports amid US tariff setback
  • 5 National Kony’s defence team speaks out ahead of historic ICC hearing