Government redesigns GROW project to benefit rural women

The government is revising the model for disbursing GROW finances to target individual regions as it seeks to reach more marginalized women. The move follows an outcry, especially from rural women who failed to access financing in the first tranche of funds released under the GROW Project. The GROW Project is a Government of Uganda initiative funded by the World Bank to increase access to entrepreneurial services that enable female entrepreneurs to obtain loans on fair terms.