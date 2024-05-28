State Minister for housing Namuganza signs motion

The State Minister of Housing Persis Namuganza, has surprised MPs by becoming the first cabinet minister to append her signature on the censure motion against the four house commissioners, accused of taking 1.7 billion shillings in service awards. Namuganza, who lost a censure motion last year, but is still in the house, says the president has not stopped anybody from appending their signature on the censure motion, calling on other cabinet members to emulate her.The Leader of opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has signed the motion today joining a still undetermined number of MPs who have signed the motion, nearly a week after it was introduced. Juma Kiirya has details of this story.