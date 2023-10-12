Retired Archbishop Orombi says leadership is being confused for comfort

The retired archbishop of the church of Uganda, Henry Luke Orombi has told leaders and other public officials to treat their positions seriously because they demand service not mere entitlement. Orombi says that, with all the learned and skilled people in the country, Uganda like the church needs people who are committed to impacting those they lead other than living a boastful life full of threats but lacking footprints to follow. He has was giving a keynote address on “servant leadership” during the Uganda Christian University Annual public lecture at Nkoyoyo Hall where he gave several qualities for a servant leader that included mentoring others that will come after.