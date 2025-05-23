Protecting fashion creativity through intellectual property | MORNING AT NTV

The fashion industry—a vibrant mix of creativity and business—is increasingly recognizing intellectual property (IP) as a key driver of success. As design and innovation take center stage, protecting fashion designs, trademarks, and brand identities is becoming essential. Uganda is catching up with this global trend, and today on the show, fashion designer Ronnie Nsubuga joins us to discuss a workshop he's spearheading on IP and fashionpreneurship.