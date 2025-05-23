Pablo on the rise and realities of stand-up comedy | MORNING AT NTV

Stand-up comedy has grown far beyond barroom banter—it's now a global phenomenon with a booming audience and evolving platforms, from live venues to major broadcast specials. Despite its long history, the genre’s popularity keeps rising. But while many enjoy the laughs, few understand the craft behind the curtain. Comedian Kenneth Kimuli, aka Pablo, joins us to unpack the world of stand-up and the challenges comedians face in shaping Uganda’s comedy scene.