Nyabyeya Forestry College targets 1 million tree seedlings annually

Nyabyeya Forestry College targets producing over one million tree seedlings per year to conserve the environment and mitigate climate change. The Principal of the college, Richard Kisaye, says they have reserved three hectares of land for a nursery bed. He explains that they aim to produce over one million tree seedlings annually, which, if absorbed by the community, will help with environmental conservation and generate revenue for the college.