Ntungamo man (110-years-old) kills wife over sex

The Police are closely guarding a 110-year-old man in Ntugamo district, who reportedly murdered his 109-year-old wife for denying him conjugal rights. The accused, Dominic Babaiha, is currently undergoing medical treatment after a failed suicide attempt. Following the successful recovery, Police plan to present him in court on charges of murder and attempted suicide.