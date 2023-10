NMG group contributes shs108 million shillings towards Kyabazinga Royal wedding preparations

The Nation Media Group has made a 108 million shillings contribution towards the Kyabazinga royal wedding preparations. The cheque was handed over to the Busoga Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Osman Noor Muhammad, by the managing director of the Nation Media Group, Tonny Glencross, at the company headquarters in Namuwongo, Kampala.