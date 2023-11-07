Nation Media Group Uganda to host AI Forum with prominent partners

The Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda, Tony Glencross, has reiterated the company's commitment to providing a platform for fostering dialogue that explores the potential of Artificial Intelligence and addresses the concerns and challenges it may present. During an event to introduce new partners for the Monitor's Thought Leaders Forum scheduled for November 16, 2023, Glencross announced that the forum will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme, "The Impact and Disruptions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa: Is Artificial Intelligence a Foe or a Friend?" The partnering organizations include DFCU Bank, Uganda Breweries Ltd, NCBA Bank Uganda, Uganda Airlines, and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).