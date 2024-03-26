Mufumbiro dismisses Mpuuga's accusations

The Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform Party, Alex Mufumbiro, has quashed the accusation by the Party’s Deputy President for Buganda, Mathias Mpuuga, that the Makerere-Kavule leadership is clueless about how to guide Ugandans. Mpuuga, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, addressed his relationship with the party secretariat, stating that doubts have been raised about whether their leaders can be entrusted with the huge task of liberating Uganda. Mufumbiro says Mpuuga has failed to address the claims of corruption leveled against him and the party directive for him to step down from his role as parliamentary commissioner.