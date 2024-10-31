Digitization closes medical insurance settlement gaps

The chief executive officer at the Insurance training college, Saul Seremba, says insurers now have the best solutions to age old problems, which has dogged the sector for sometime now, including delays in the settlement of claims among others. He says technology such as AI can streamline and simplify these processes in several ways, enhancing speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. This after reports that, Uganda has been found to have a poor claim settlement record compared to regional peers such as Kenya and Rwanda, having declined by 12.45%, while Kenya grew by 13.98