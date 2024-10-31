Waste handlers question plan to engage Ghanian company

During a waste management stakeholders’ engagement hosted by the Kampala Capital City Authority today, a coalition of waste recyclers, handlers, manufacturers, and risk management experts, voiced concerns over the government’s decision to extend its investment bid to the Ghanaian Jospong Group of Companies. Many local stakeholders questioned why the government is not empowering domestic investors to lead waste recycling efforts. With today’s discussion focused on promoting waste diversion and transforming waste into valuable resources, key players in waste management expressed a strong desire for increased local involvement in managing and reducing landfill waste.