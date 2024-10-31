NMG engages schools in tree planting campaign

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, the parent company of NTV, Spark TV, Daily Monitor, KFM, and others, has launched a campaign to plant fruit trees in schools nationwide. The campaign aims to restore and protect the environment while fostering a sense of responsibility among young students. The initiative was launched today at Mabombwe Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso District, where students received seeds for various fruit trees and a copy of Excel in PLE, a study booklet to support their academic progress.