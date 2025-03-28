Ministry of works and transport to restore Kampala's drainage system

The Ministry of Works and Transport acknowledges the poor state of the city's drainage system, stating that it is the main cause of flooding in the Kampala Metropolitan area. Andrew Kyambadde, the head of physical planning in the ministry, says they have a plan, in collaboration with KCCA, to restore the drainage system. However, he mentioned that even with such plans, they do not have enough funding to expedite the maintenance. We have more in this report.